Bangladesh requests extradition of Sheikh Hasina, sends diplomatic note to India

Guwahati, Dec 24: Bangladesh's interim government on Monday confirmed sending a diplomatic note to New Delhi requesting the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been residing in India since fleeing the country in August.

Touhid Hossain, Bangladesh’s de facto Foreign Minister, stated that Dhaka seeks Hasina’s return to face judicial proceedings. "We have sent a note verbale to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process," Hossain told reporters in Dhaka.

Sources confirmed that the note verbale was handed over to India’s External Affairs Ministry by the Bangladeshi High Commission in New Delhi. An Indian government official acknowledged receipt of the note but refrained from further comment.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, fled Bangladesh on August 5 following a massive student-led protest that ended her 16-year tenure. The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh has issued arrest warrants against her and several former officials, accusing them of "crimes against humanity and genocide."

Earlier, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam mentioned that his office had requested the Foreign Ministry to expedite the extradition. “The process is underway,” he added, noting that an extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh could facilitate Hasina's return.

Last month, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced the government’s intention to pursue Hasina’s extradition during his address marking 100 days of the interim administration.