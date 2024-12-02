Bangladesh-Myanmar border concerns dominate 59th DGP, IGP conference

New Delhi, Dec. 2: The emerging security concerns along the borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar have been thoroughly discussed at the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The conference which was held in Bhubaneswar, concluded on Sunday.

"Deliberations were held on emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies for countering malicious narratives," a Home Ministry official said. During the conference, in-depth discussions were also held on existing and emerging challenges to national security, including counter terrorism, left wing extremism, cybercrime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and narco-trafficking.

The conference, which was held in a hybrid format, was also attended by DGPs/ IGPs of all States/UTs and heads of the CAPF/CPOS physically and by over 750 officers of various ranks virtually from all States/UTS.

Noting that wide-ranging discussions had been held during the conference on national and international dimensions of security challenges, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the counter strategies which had emerged from the discussions.

The Prime Minister expressed concern about the threats of digital frauds, cybecrimes and AI technology, particularly the potential of deepfakes to disrupt social and familial relations.

As a countermeasure, the Prime Minister called upon the police leadership to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing India's double AI power of Artificial Intelligence and 'Aspirational India'.

Appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, Modi suggested that each of the initiatives be collated and implemented entirely in 100 cities of the country.

The Prime Minister called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the constabulary and suggested that the Police Station be made the focal point for resource allocation.

Discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key problems, the Prime Minister suggested deliberating on holding a National Police Hackathon as well. Modi also highlighted the need to expand the focus on port security and prepare a plan of action for it.

Recalling the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Modi exhorted the entire security establishment from MHA to the Police Station level, to pay homage on his 150th birth anniversary next year, by resolving to set and achieve a goal on any aspect which would improve police image, professionalism, and capabilities.

- By Correspondent