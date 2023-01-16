84 years of service to the nation
National

Bajrang Dal to stage 2-day nationwide protests from Jan 17

By IANS

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Bajrang Dal will stage two-day nationwide protests from January 17 against radical elements targetting Hindus to create terror, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced on Monday.


VHP's Central Joint General Secretary Dr Surendra Jain said in the past two years, 9 Karyakartas of Bajrang Dal have been killed and 32 attacked by "Jihadis''.

On January 17 and 18, Bajrang Dal will protest at district centres across the country and submit a memorandum for the President through the District Magistrates, in which a nationwide plan will be presented to neutralise the "jihadist" designs on the country, Dr Jain said.

He said since they recruit indoctrinated Madrasa-pass-out minors and also minors trained in butchering, there is a need to make a permanent provision in the Juvenile Act for punishing such crime-perpetrating so-called "minors" as "adults", he said.

The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of VHP.

IANS


