Badruddin Ajmal draws flak with ‘Muslims shouldn’t travel from Jan 20-26’ advice

Guwahati, Jan 7: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Badruddin Ajmal, has once again drew controversy by advising Muslims to avoid travelling by train from January 20 to 26 in view of the consecration of Ram Mandir.

Addressing a gathering, the AIUDF chief asked the Muslim community to remain cautious and avoid travelling by train from January 20 to 26.

He said, “The Ram idol will be placed in Ram Janmabhoomi, the entire world will witness this. Lakhs of people will come. BJP’s plan is big.”

Following the controversial statement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Ajmal, saying the BJP works with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "The BJP does not hate Muslims. We work with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’ Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, has been invited for the ‘consecration’ ceremony of Ram temple and he will also participate in the prayers. People like Badruddin Ajmal, Owaisi spread hatred in society. BJP respects all religions.”