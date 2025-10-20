Ayodhya sets Guinness World Records with 26.17 lakh lamps, 2,128 devotees in aarti

Ayodhya, Oct 20: In a dazzling display of devotion and national pride, Ayodhya marked this Diwali with a record-breaking Deepotsav that illuminated the ghats of the Saryu River—and reignited political tempers across party lines.

The city entered the Guinness World Records by lighting 26.17 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) along the riverbanks and staging a synchronised aarti by 2,128 devotees, creating a breathtaking tableau of spiritual fervour and unity.

A Guinness World Records certificate was formally awarded, cementing Ayodhya’s growing status on the global spiritual map. Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar praised the achievement, calling it a proud emblem of India’s cultural heritage.

“The entire nation has embraced this celebration,” Rajbhar stated . “Deepotsav has acquired a new dimension. Record after record is being set. The sight of our revered seers participating in the aarti was truly magnificent. This Deepawali has taken on a new hue, and the country is rejoicing.”

However, the celebration also saw political undertones. When asked about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s pointed comment that the opposition “respects Babar but ignores Lord Ram,” Rajbhar was unequivocal.

“Tell me, did any government before 2017 approach Ayodhya’s sanctity with such seriousness? Previous chief ministers avoided visiting Ayodhya, fearing alienation from certain communities. We cannot expect much from such people. This government is aligned with the sentiments of Ayodhya’s people.”

Responding to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s criticism of the Deepotsav, Rajbhar dismissed it as the product of a “foreign mentality.”

“They should focus on their own party and the upcoming elections in Bihar. The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to learn from them,” he said.

He added, “Ayodhya has once again demonstrated to the world the enduring power of faith and tradition. This Deepotsav is more than a celebration—it is a message of peace and cultural continuity.”

CM Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the grand celebration, also used the occasion to criticize political rivals.

“They honour Babar and disregard Ram,” he declared, drawing a stark contrast between his government’s cultural focus and what he described as neglect by previous administrations.

His remarks received thunderous applause from the crowd, many of whom saw the event as a reaffirmation of Ayodhya’s spiritual legacy.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav took a jab at the BJP over the absence of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s name in the government’s Diwali advertisements.

“Abki baar, Deputy CM baahar,” he quipped, hinting at possible rifts within the ruling alliance and questioning the optics of exclusion.

Despite the political crossfire, the Deepotsav itself remained the central spectacle—the synchronised aarti, shimmering diyas, and resonant chants transforming Ayodhya’s ghats into a scene of divine celebration.

