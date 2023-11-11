Ayodhya eyes world record with 24 lakh earthen lamps during Diwali

Guwahati, Nov 11: Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the festival of lights in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya as 24 lakhs earthen lamps (diyas) will be illuminated in the birthplace of Lord Rama on the eve of Diwali.

According to reports, the earthen lamps will be illuminated at 51 ghats in Ayodhya setting a new world record on Saturday.

This morning, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Tourism Jaiveer Singh flagged off a tableau procession, depicting the craftsmanship of artisans throughout the state, from Saket Degree College.

The grand Deepotsav is scheduled to commence from 3 pm on Saturday inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event will be attended by the High Commissioners and Ambassadors of more than 50 countries along with Deputy CM Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.