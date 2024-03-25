Ayodhya celebrates first Holi after Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

Guwahati, Mar 25: The auspicious occasion of Holi was celebrated at the grandest level in Ayodhya, as this is the first Holi after the opening of the Ram Mandir.

Devotees lined up for ‘Darshan’ since early in the morning and offered ‘gulaal’ to the deity as this is the first Holi celebration in the temple.

The devotees played the festival of colours with flower petals and gulaal in the temple complex.

Lord Ram, dressed in pink brocade, was offered ‘Chappan Bhog’- an array of 56 dishes.

Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, “Ram Lalla is celebrating his first Holi after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the temple. His charming idol was decorated with flowers, and gulaal was applied on the forehead.”

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में रंगोत्सव



Rangotsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir pic.twitter.com/nJgjb2QT7Z — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 25, 2024



