Ayodhya breaks own world record with over 22 lakh diyas

Guwahati, Nov 12: On the eve of Diwali, the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya broke its own world record by illuminating more than 22 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) at 51 ghats on Saturday.

Around 22.23 lakh diyas were lit across 51 ghats in Ayodhya to create a new Guinness World Record on November 11.

Attending the Deepotsav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, “Today, the holy land of Shri Ayodhya, illuminated with more than 22 lakh divine lamps, is giving a feeling of supernatural joy. Today, it is our prayer that the 'light' generated from the divine festival of lights should enhance the 'limits' of equality, harmony, spirituality and human values in the lives of the people of the state. Jai Jai Shri Ram!”

Notably, in 2022, a world record was created in Ayodhya when 17 lakh diyas were illuminated across the ghats of Ram ki Pairi, however, the Guinness Book of World Records only took those earthen lamps into consideration that remained lit for at least five minutes. The record was set at 15,76,955.