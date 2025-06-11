Axion 04 mission postponed again after propulsion bay leak; ISRO, SpaceX begin repairs

New Delhi, June 11: The highly anticipated Axion 04 mission, which was set to launch on Wednesday after a series of earlier delays, has been postponed once again due to a leak detected in the propulsion bay during a pre-launch test, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Wednesday.

The mission, operated by the US-based Axiom Space, was scheduled to carry Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla along with three international crew members to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch was to take place from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 11 at 8 a.m. (5.30 p.m. IST). It had previously been deferred multiple times -- from its original launch date of May 29 to June 8, then June 10 and June 11.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan posted, "Postponement of Axiom 04 mission slated for launch on 11th June 2025 for sending first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS. As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven second of hot test was carried out on the launch pad. It is understood that LOX leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during the test."

"Based on the discussion on this topic by ISRO team with the experts of Axiom and SpaceX it has been decided to correct the leak and carry out necessary validation test before clearing for the launch. Hence the launch of Axiom 04 slated for 11th June 2025 for sending first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS is postponed," he added.

SpaceX also confirmed the development, stating on X, "Standing down from tomorrow's (June 11) Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the ISS to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections. Once complete -- and pending Range availability -- we will share a new launch date."

The mission is significant for India, as Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the first Indian to visit the International Space Station and the second Indian to travel to space, after Rakesh Sharma's historic flight aboard Soviet space station Salyut 7 in 1984.

Shukla will serve as the pilot of the Axion 04 mission alongside Commander Peggy Whitson from the United States.

Other crew members include Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both serving as mission specialists.

Once aboard the ISS, Shukla is expected to carry out cutting-edge food and nutrition-related experiments. The scientific mission is part of a collaboration between ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with additional support from NASA.

The experiments aim to advance the understanding of space nutrition and help develop self-sustaining life support systems critical for long-duration space exploration.

The research will study the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae -- a nutrient-rich, high-potential food source for future space missions.

The experiment will evaluate key growth parameters and examine transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic changes in different algal species in space compared to their behaviour on Earth.

