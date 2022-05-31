84 years of service to the nation
National

Autopsy reveals 24 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body

By IANS
Autopsy reveals 24 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewalas body
New Delhi, May 31: The autopsy report of Punjabi singer-turned Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala has revealed 24 bullet wounds on his body.

A police source said that in less than two minutes 30 rounds were fired.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members. The last rites will be performed later in the day.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters near his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12 in number, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.

It is learnt that the AK-47 assault rifle was used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Goldy Brar a Canada-based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of the murder.

IANS


