Autopsy report, probe reveal territorial fight led to Tigress' death in Panna Tiger Reserve: Officials

Bhopal, May 30: The post-mortem report of the ten-year-old tigress found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve has revealed that a territorial fight led to her death.

The death of the big cat initially raised suspicions, but forest officials have said that investigations found “no signs of poaching or illegal activity.”

The carcass of the tigress was discovered on Wednesday evening at the Umrajhala beat of the Devendranagar range in the North Forest Division of Panna.

A forest department security personnel, Pahalwan Singh Gond discovered the tigress and informed beat guards that he had spotted her lifeless body in the Kurian Haar area.

Upon receiving the alert, forest officials, accompanied by regional beat guards and security personnel, reached the site to begin their investigation.

To assist with the enquiry, a dog squad from the police office in Panna, along with another from the Satna forest division, was summoned.

Speaking to IANS, District Forest Officer of the North Forest Division, Garvit Gangwar, said that after a thorough investigation, “no evidence of poaching, poisoning, or illegal activity was found. Initial findings suggest that the tigress may have succumbed to injuries sustained during a territorial fight with another tiger or tigress.”

“The tigress was found dead on Wednesday evening, and after a detailed search with dog squads, the post-mortem was conducted on Thursday,” he said.

To confirm the findings, samples have been sent to a laboratory for further examination.

Wildlife doctor Sanjeev Gupta and veterinary expert from Devendranagar conducted the post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The tigress’s body was disposed under the supervision of senior forest and police officials.

Meanwhile, cameras have been installed in the area to gather additional insights through surveillance footage.

Authorities believe the camera trap data will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 24 tiger deaths so far in 2025, making it the state with the highest number of tiger fatalities in India this year.

In 2009, Panna Tiger Reserve came under the scanner when the reserve, which once boasted over 40 tigers, was left with no big cats.

Now, the reserve is home to approximately 80 tigers.

--IANS



