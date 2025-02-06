India investigating how 104 nationals entered US illegally: EAM Jaishankar

Guwahati, Feb 6: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Thursday, informed the Rajya Sabha that authorities have been directed to investigate how the recently deported 104 Indian nationals illegally entered the United States.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to cracking down on the illegal immigration network and preventing similar cases in the future.

"The authorities have been instructed to meet with each of the returnees to determine how they reached America, who the agents were, and how we can take precautions to prevent this from happening again," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister’s statement came amid opposition protests in Parliament, where members questioned the Centre over the treatment of the deportees.





Indians deported from US in military plane (Photo: @ankit_investing / X)

Addressing concerns raised in the House, Jaishankar pointed out that illegal migration to the US is not a recent issue. He clarified that the Indian government had verified the nationality of the deportees before their return and noted that such deportations have been occurring for years.

"We know that 104 people returned yesterday. We verified their nationality. Let’s not treat this as a new issue—this has been happening for some time," he said.

Jaishankar assured Parliament that the Indian government is actively engaging with US authorities to ensure that deportees are not mistreated.

However, he stressed that the government's primary focus remains on a strong crackdown against the illegal immigration networks operating within India.

"We are engaging with the US government to ensure that the deportees are not mistreated in any manner. At the same time, the House will appreciate that our priority is a robust crackdown on the illegal immigration industry. Based on information provided by the deportees, law enforcement agencies will take necessary, preventive, and exemplary action against the agents and related organisations," he told the Upper House.

Highlighting international legal norms, Jaishankar reiterated that it is the responsibility of every country to repatriate its nationals if they are found living illegally abroad.

"It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals if they are found to be living illegally abroad," he said.

‘Deportation process according to 2012 SoP’

Responding to concerns about the treatment of deportees during repatriation, Jaishankar confirmed that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) follows a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that includes the use of restraints. However, he clarified that women and children were not restrained during the deportation process.

"The deportation process by the US is organised and executed by ICE authorities. The SOP, effective since 2012, includes the use of restraints. We have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained," he said.

He further clarified that the handcuffing of illegal immigrants is part of US government policy and not targeted specifically at Indian nationals.

Jaishankar also emphasised that people-to-people exchanges form the foundation of Indo-US relations, and legal migration remains a key pillar of this partnership.

"Honourable members are aware that people-to-people exchanges are the bedrock of our deepening ties with the United States. Indeed, more than in any other relationship, mobility and migration have played a key role in shaping its quality. It is in our collective interest to encourage legal mobility and discourage illegal movement," he said.

Earlier, the United States deported 104 Indian nationals who had entered the country illegally. These individuals were repatriated to India aboard a US military aircraft, which landed in Amritsar, Punjab.

This marks the first instance of the US using military transport for deportations to India. Upon arrival, the deportees underwent extensive scrutiny by various government agencies before being allowed to proceed to their respective hometowns.

The deportation process has drawn criticism due to reports that, except for children, all deportees were handcuffed during the flight, sparking protests in the Indian Parliament over their alleged mistreatment.