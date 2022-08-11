84 years of service to the nation
National

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: Two terrorists killed, 3 soldiers martyred

By PTI

Jammu, Aug 11: Two terrorists carried out a 'fidayeen' attack on an Army camp in Jammu's Rajouri district in the early hours of Thursday, killing three soldiers. Both attackers were gunned down in the four-hour firefight that followed.

According to officials and eye-witnesses, the first gunshot was heard around 2 am when the terrorists attempted to breach the external fence of the camp located at Paragal, 185 kilometres from here.

The attack, which came four days ahead of Independence Day, marks the return of 'fidayeen' (suicide attackers) to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

The last suicide attack took place on February 14, 2019 at Lethpora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

In Thursday's attack, the two 'fidayeen', believed to be from the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, tried to sneak into the camp but were neutralised, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told PTI.

In the ensuing encounter, three Army men were killed, the police chief said. According to the eye-witnesses, the last gunshot was heard around 6.10 am.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, who heads the Jammu zone, said, "Someone (terrorists of suicide group) tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Paragal. The sentry challenged them and an exchange of fire took place. In the fierce gun battle, two terrorists were killed."

Six Army men were injured in the gunfight. Three of them died.

Singh said additional forces have been sent to the Army camp located around six kilometres from the Darhal police station. He said a search and combing operation was underway.

Security forces and the police had been put on alert following intelligence inputs on suspected movement of terrorists in the Rajouri belt, prompting them to launch a combing operation in Darhal and Nowshera belt on Wednesday.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists had earlier attempted to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack on April 22 in Jammu when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to be in town.

However, the two terrorists were killed in a chance encounter with the CISF near the Sunjawan Army camp. An officer of the paramilitary force was killed.

On May 8, a terrorist was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Laam area of Rajouri district.

There were several blasts in Rajouri district in April and May.

Police had busted two modules of the LeT instrumental in carrying out terror acts and ferrying drone-dropped weapons from Pakistan to the Kashmir valley. They arrested five members of two terror modules.

PTI


'Amrit Mala Run' in Karimganj, Hailakandi districts to commemorate 75...

Assam Police decodes plans of Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla terror groups

Assam Police decodes plans of Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla terror...

Kokrajhar: Training on Tiranga making held at schools and AWCs

Kokrajhar: Training on Tiranga making held at schools and AWCs

PM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking oath as Vice-President
11 Aug 2022 9:46 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking...

I-T dept detects over Rs 150 crore black income after raids on Rajasthan group
11 Aug 2022 9:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Income tax department has detected "unaccounted" income of more than Rs 150...

Bengal cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal arrested by CBI
11 Aug 2022 9:07 AM GMT

Kolkata, Aug 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Trinamool Congress...

China's blocking of blacklisting of JeM Dy Chief exposed its double standards: Sources
11 Aug 2022 7:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: China's blocking of blacklisting of the deputy chief of Pakistan-based terror...

Suicide attack foiled in J&K's Rajouri, 2 terrorists & 3 soldiers killed
11 Aug 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Jammu, Aug 11: Alert troops of the Army foiled a terrorist 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on Thursday...

President appoints Justice U.U. Lalit as next Chief Justice of India
2022-08-11T12:30:36+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 11: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appointed Justice U.U. Lalit as the next...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,25,076
2022-08-11T12:27:24+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 11: India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to...

Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time
2022-08-10T15:35:43+05:30

Patna, Aug 10: A day after announcing a new grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other...

Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from Nov 1
10 Aug 2022 9:13 AM GMT

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty...

Parliamentary panel recommends senior citizen rebate restoration in sleeper, AC 3-tier
2022-08-10T14:25:13+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 10: A parliamentary committee has recommended that senior citizen concessions be...

'Shameful' to extract price of 'Tiranga' by snatching food of poor: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
10 Aug 2022 7:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 10: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders are being...

India logs 16,047 fresh Covid cases, 54 deaths
2022-08-10T14:11:07+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 10: India on Wednesday witnessed a rise in Covid cases with 16,047 new infections...

Aircraft operators to share info on int'l travellers with NCTC
2022-08-09T19:31:05+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 9: Aircraft operators will have to share travel-related information about passengers...

'Amrit Mala Run' in Karimganj, Hailakandi districts to commemorate 75...

Assam Police decodes plans of Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla terror groups

Assam Police decodes plans of Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla terror...

Kokrajhar: Training on Tiranga making held at schools and AWCs

Kokrajhar: Training on Tiranga making held at schools and AWCs

PM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking oath as Vice-President
11 Aug 2022 9:46 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking...

I-T dept detects over Rs 150 crore black income after raids on Rajasthan group
11 Aug 2022 9:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Income tax department has detected "unaccounted" income of more than Rs 150...

Bengal cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal arrested by CBI
11 Aug 2022 9:07 AM GMT

Kolkata, Aug 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Trinamool Congress...

China's blocking of blacklisting of JeM Dy Chief exposed its double standards: Sources
11 Aug 2022 7:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: China's blocking of blacklisting of the deputy chief of Pakistan-based terror...

Suicide attack foiled in J&K's Rajouri, 2 terrorists & 3 soldiers killed
11 Aug 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Jammu, Aug 11: Alert troops of the Army foiled a terrorist 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on Thursday...

President appoints Justice U.U. Lalit as next Chief Justice of India
2022-08-11T12:30:36+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 11: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appointed Justice U.U. Lalit as the next...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,25,076
2022-08-11T12:27:24+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 11: India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to...

Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time
2022-08-10T15:35:43+05:30

Patna, Aug 10: A day after announcing a new grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other...

Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from Nov 1
10 Aug 2022 9:13 AM GMT

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty...

Parliamentary panel recommends senior citizen rebate restoration in sleeper, AC 3-tier
2022-08-10T14:25:13+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 10: A parliamentary committee has recommended that senior citizen concessions be...

'Shameful' to extract price of 'Tiranga' by snatching food of poor: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
10 Aug 2022 7:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 10: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders are being...

India logs 16,047 fresh Covid cases, 54 deaths
2022-08-10T14:11:07+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 10: India on Wednesday witnessed a rise in Covid cases with 16,047 new infections...

Aircraft operators to share info on int'l travellers with NCTC
2022-08-09T19:31:05+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 9: Aircraft operators will have to share travel-related information about passengers...

