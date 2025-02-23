Atishi becomes Delhi's first woman Leader of Opposition

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Atishi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, marking a historic first for a woman in this role.

The upcoming assembly session will also witness an unprecedented political dynamic, with a woman Leader of Opposition challenging a woman Chief Minister for the first time in Delhi’s history.

Atishi was nominated for the position during AAP's legislative meeting, where MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed her name.

Taking to the microblogging website, Atishi wrote, “I am thankful to the national convenor of AAP, Arvind Kejiriwal ji, and the legislative party for entrusting me with the responsibility.”

The first session of the Delhi Assembly is set to begin on Monday, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government planning to table pending CAG reports scrutinising the performance of the previous AAP government.

The BJP secured a dominant victory in the February 5 elections, winning 48 of 70 seats, while AAP claimed 22 seats, and Congress failed to win any.

Born and raised in Delhi, Atishi completed her schooling at Springdales School before earning a history degree from St. Stephen’s College in 2001.

She later pursued a master’s degree in history at the University of Oxford in 2003 with a Chevening scholarship and returned in 2005 as a Rhodes Scholar at Magdalen College.





दिल्ली विधानसभा में आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक दल की नेता की जिम्मेदारी सौंपने के लिए 'आप' के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक @ArvindKejriwal जी और विधायक दल का आभार।



दिल्ली की जनता ने हमें विपक्ष की भूमिका सौंपी है, और हम एक मजबूत विपक्ष के रूप में यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि भाजपा सरकार दिल्लीवालों… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 23, 2025





