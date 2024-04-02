Atishi alleges BJP offered party membership to safeguard political future

Guwahati, April 2: Delhi minister and prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Atishi, stated during a press conference that the BJP had reached out to her with an offer to join their party, citing it as a move to protect her political career.

Additionally, the AAP leader asserted that if she declined the offer, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would take action against her within a month.

Atishi further claimed that the invitation to join the BJP had come through her close associates.

"The Prime Minister and BJP have made up their minds that they want to crush the Aam Aadmi Party and all its leaders and want to eliminate them," she alleged.

"The BJP intends to arrest four more AAP leaders before the Lok Sabha elections: me, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Raghav Chadha and Durgesh Pathak."

▪️ First Line of Leadership पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर ली है जिसमें अरविंद केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसोदिया, संजय सिंह और सत्येंद्र जैन पहले से ही जेल में हैं



▪️ इन चार नेताओं के बाद अब चार और नेताओं को गिरफ्तार करने की तैयारी है — मुझे सौरभ भारद्वाज, राघव चड्ढा और दुर्गेश पाठक



Meanwhile, the BJP described the AAP leader's allegations as "baseless". Party leader RP Singh said, "I too can say that Saurabh Bharadwaj called me up and requested me to protect them from Arvind Kejriwal who wants to put them behind bars and make Sunita Kejriwal the Chief Minister. This is their internal tussle, which is coming out again and again in different forms."

