At 8,822, India sees uptick in Covid cases

New Delhi, June 15: India reported 8,822 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a steep rise against 6,594 infections on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

During the same period, 15 Covid deaths were recorded taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,792.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has risen to 53,637 cases, accounting for 0.12 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,718 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,67,088. Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, Daily Positivity rate has slightly declined to 2.00 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.35 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,40,278 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 85.58 crore.



As of Wednesday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.50 crore, achieved via 2,51,27,455 sessions.

Over 3.53 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

