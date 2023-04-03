At 3,641, India sees slight dip in Covid cases

New Delhi, April 3: India on Monday reported a marginal decline in Covid cases with 3,641 infections against previous day's 3824, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

The active caseload in the country currently stands at 20,219, while the active cases are pegged at 0.05 per cent. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, as per the ministry's data. As many as 1,800 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total recoveries to 4,41,75,135.

While the daily positivity rate stood at 6.12 per cent, the Weekly Positivity Rate was 2.45 per cent. A total of 59,512 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Last week had seen a surge with 18,450 fresh cases, a substantial rise from the previous week's 8,781 cases.

A total of 220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 crore Second Dose and 22.86 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered under Nationwide Vaccination Drive with 686 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, the country reported 3,824 new Covid cases, which was a spike of 27 per cent from the previous day.