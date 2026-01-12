Assets worth Rs 2.66 crore attached by ED in coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jan 12: The Raipur Zonal Office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, attaching eight immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 2.66 crore, an agency statement said on Monday.

According to ED, these assets, consisting of land parcels and residential flats, were allegedly acquired by accused individuals Saumya Chaurasia and Nikhil Chandrakar in the names of their relatives, using proceeds of crime derived from illegal coal levy collection and extortion activities in Chhattisgarh.

The ED's action stems from multiple ongoing investigations linked to the high-profile coal levy scam. The probe was initiated based on an FIR registered by Bengaluru Police, with a prosecution complaint filed on June 19, 2023, by the Income Tax Department, and another FIR dated January 11, 2024, lodged by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)/Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Raipur, it said.

Investigations have uncovered that a syndicate comprising private individuals, in collusion with senior state politicians and bureaucrats, operated an extortion racket between July 2020 and June 2022.

The group allegedly collected Rs 25 per tonne of coal transported, amassing around Rs 540 crore in illegal levies during this period. The extorted funds, classified as Proceeds of Crime (POC), were utilized to bribe officials and politicians, finance election-related expenses, and purchase movable and immovable properties.

The coal transportation sector in Chhattisgarh is central to the scam. To date, the ED has identified and attached properties worth Rs 273 crore belonging to various accused in this case.

The agency has also arrested 11 individuals so far and filed five Prosecution Complaints against 35 accused before the Special Court (PMLA).

This latest attachment targets “benami” acquisitions linked to key figures Saumya Chaurasia (former deputy secretary in the Chhattisgarh CMO) and Nikhil Chandrakar, highlighting the use of family members to conceal illicit gains.

The investigation remains active, with the ED continuing to trace the money trail and uncover further assets. The coal levy scam has been a major political and investigative focus in Chhattisgarh, involving multiple agencies and leading to significant arrests and asset seizures over the years.

--IANS