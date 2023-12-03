Assembly Polls: BJP leads in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; KCR loses Telangana to Congress

Guwahati, Dec 3: As the state assembly election results of the four states are considered a crucial semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leads indicate a significant victory for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, prompting celebrations at party offices on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS concedes defeat to the Congress party.

The saffron party attributes the success in three states to PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, Amit Shah’s strategy, and the party’s welfare policies. Conversely, the opposition argues that the assembly results will not have any influence on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This year, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana held elections, which are considered as a prelude to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission of India has, however, revised the date for counting of votes for Mizoram, where voting was conducted on November 7.

While voting was held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17. Rajasthan and Telangana voted in a single phase on November 25 and November 30 respectively. Chhattisgarh voted on November 7 and November 17.