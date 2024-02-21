Assam’s 'Kaji Nemu' and 'Urohi' among 27 agri produce go global in 2023-24

Guwahati, Feb 21: The Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has initiated 27 new export shipments, showcasing the diverse agricultural bounty of India. Notably, Assam’s ‘Kaji Nemu’ (Assam Lemon) and Flat Beans, locally known as ‘Urohi’, have been predominantly featured among the export flag-offs.

Glad to learn that Assam’s famous flat beans and kaji nemu have made it to the new flag offs for export promotion under the Central Government’s One District One Product scheme. This is great news for our farmers and our quest for #VocalforLocal https://t.co/0CC2vNoq6v — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) February 20, 2024

The APEDA has undertaken the effort to broaden the export horizon for Indian agricultural products. The recent announcement of 27 export shipments emphasis the promotion of Scheduled products to new global destinations.



APEDA’s focus extends to promoting products under the One District One Product (ODOP) and Geographical Indication (GI) categories. This initiative aims to diversify exports and source products from non-traditional areas and states.

Currently, APEDA’s scheduled products are being exported to more than 203 countries and territories worldwide. "The flagging off of 27 export shipments during the current financial year further strengthens India’s global agricultural presence," said a press statement.

“Kaji Nemu’ recently gained prominence when the Assam Government declared it as the state fruit on February 14. This unique aromatic lemon, scientifically known as 'Citrus Lemon,' received a GI tag in 2019, adding to its significance in the export portfolio.