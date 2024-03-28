Assamese documentary 'Fehujali' screened at 7th New Delhi Film Festival 2024

Guwahati, Mar 28: ‘Fehujali’ was screened at the esteemed 7th New Delhi Film Festival 2024 on Thursday before a full house that included noted film personalities, critics, and movie lovers.

The film also clinched the Best Short Documentary Award at the festival. Produced by the Director General of Police, Assam GP Singh, “Fehujali” is directed by Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, with English subtitles meticulously curated by Dr. Jovial Kalita.

GP Singh, IPS, Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, articulated, “We have seen some young boys and girls joining camps of terrorist groups falling for various gimmicks being peddled. We decided to bring to the public domain true-life stories of disillusionment amongst those who had fallen prey to such a propaganda campaign and joined terrorist organizations. They wanted to share their ordeal with other similarly placed youths to prevent them from making the same mistake that they had made. It is our effort to awaken our youths to reality.”

Director Dr. Mahanta explained, “The documentary ventures into the struggles of marginalised youths within the state, ensnared by extremist factions employing coercive methods, including financial enticement, as recruitment tactics. The narrative unfolds the disillusionment faced by these individuals upon realising the futility of their purported mission to liberate Assam from India, recognising themselves as mere pawns manipulated by foreign interests exploiting misguided patriotism. Their journey back home is one marked by shattered dreams and newfound clarity.”

Through compelling cinematic storytelling, the documentary serves as a clarion call to disenchanted youth, imploring them to steer clear of the allure of extremism and embrace a path of purpose and righteousness.

The documentary has garnered widespread acclaim and admiration. Audiences have expressed profound appreciation. The overwhelming positive reception of this documentary underscores its significance as not just a cinematic achievement but also a powerful tool for awareness and change.