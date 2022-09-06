Assam youth arrested in Gujarat from eloping with minor

Jamnagar, Sep 6: Police in Gujarat have arrested a youth from Assam at the Vadodara railway station for eloping with a minor girl from Jamnagar.

Addressing the media, Jamnagar Police Inspector K.L. Gaadhe said that the girl's parents had approached the police on Monday morning, saying that their 17-year-old daughter was missing.

According to Gaadhe, the family alleged that the she came in contact with the youth, Jehrul Ismail, on social media and became friends. The parents feared that he had kidnapped their daughter.

The police immediately put the girl's phone on surveillance and found that the her location was Vadodara.

The Vadodara railway police were informed and they rounded up the girl and youth and brought them to Jamnagar on Monday evening.

Gaadhe said that a kidnapping case has been registered against Jehrul and the two will have to undergo medical examinations.

If required, other sections of POCSO and IPC will be invoked against the youth, he added.