Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in Feb 2024

New Delhi, Dec 16: At the upcoming session of the Assam Assembly in February 2024, a bill to outlaw polygamy will be introduced, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

According to him, after months of consultation with several people and organisations, the bill has been developed.

“The bill to ban polygamy will be placed on the Assam assembly floor, which will commence from February 4,” Sarma told reporters in the national capital on Friday.

The Chief Minister had previously declared that the measure would include certain provisions aimed at putting an end to love jihad within the state.

Officials reported that in response to a public notice seeking comments on the proposed law prohibiting the practice of multiple marriages, the state administration had received as many as 149 recommendations.

They added that 146 of these recommendations supported the measure, demonstrating the broad support of the public. Three organizations have stated that they are against the bill.

On August 21, the state administration published a notice asking for public input about the prohibition of polygamy.

The notification asked people of Assam to send in their opinions via mail or email by August 30.

In addition, the state government established an expert group to investigate the legislative authority of the Assam state legislature to pass such a law.

After conferring with various individuals and groups, the committee presented its report to Sarma, reaffirming that the state legislature possesses the authority to pass such legislation.