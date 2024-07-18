Assam Rifles chief briefs Manipur Governor about security situation, preparedness

Imphal, July 17; Assam Rifles Director General Lt. Gen. Pradeep Chandran Nair on Wednesday briefed Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey about the prevailing security situation in the state.

A Raj Bhavan official said that Lt Gen Nair, accompanied by the force's Inspector General, South, Major Gen. Ravroop Singh, informed her about the deployment of Assam Rifles personnel in the state in the wake of the ethnic conflict which has been continuing since May last year.

They also explained in detail about the preparedness of the force to face any eventualities at any point in time in the state, the Raj Bhavan official said. The Governor often holds meetings with top officials, including Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, the state government's Chief Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh to review the prevailing situation in the state.

The ethnic strife-devastated Manipur still witnesses incidents of violence. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and three other security personnel got injured when suspected militants ambushed a joint patrol party in Jiribam district earlier this week. The three injured include a CRPF jawan and two Manipur Police personnel.

Jiribam witnessed a wave of violence after the killing of 59-year-old farmer Soibam Saratkumar Singh on June 6, leading to 900 tribals belonging to the Kuki and Hmar communities taking shelter at the homes of relatives and friends in two villages in Cachar district of southern Assam, while around 1,000 people, mostly belonging to the Meitei community, are now sheltered in seven relief camps in Jiribam.