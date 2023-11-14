85 years of service to the nation
National

Assam plans to construct Kamakhya Temple in Maharashtra

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Nov 14: After receiving a positive response from his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government will build a Kamakhya Temple and Namghar in the state of Maharashtra.

Sharing the details of this collaboration, CM Sarma said, “The chief minister of Maharashtra is a devout devotee of Maa Kamakhya. Last time, when CM Eknath Shinde visited Assam, I requested him to allot us land to build a Kamakhya Temple and a Naamghar. To this, the chief minister asked me to visit Maharashtra once and then, after a detailed discussion, they shall allot us a land.”

“I could not manage time to go to Maharashtra, however, next time I visit the state, we shall hold a detailed discussion on the matter,” he added.

On being asked about the location, CM Sarma informed, “Initially we planned to build the temple on a plot of land acquired by Assam near Mumbai, but when Eknath Shinde became the chief minister, I raised my hope that we might be offered a plot of land at a better location.”

The Assam Tribune


