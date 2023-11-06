Assam NRC: SC postpones hearing of Section 6A of Citizenship Act till Dec 5

Guwahati, Nov 6: The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, until December 5.

As per reports, petitions against Section 6A challenge provisions of the Assam Accord, which formed the basis of the 2019 National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the deferment, citing prior commitments and the upcoming Diwali break. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud mentioned the difficulty in assembling a constitutional bench.

The case aims to determine if Section 6A has any constitutional shortcomings. Earlier in September, a five-judge bench led by CJI Chandrachud set procedural guidelines for the case.