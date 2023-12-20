Assam: Man kills 4-year-old son; arrested

Guwahati, Dec 19: A man has been arrested in Assam's Golaghat district on the charges of killing his four-year-old son, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Prashanta Hao. The incident happened in Uparlangtha village in the district.

Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh told IANS: "The man is an alcoholic. We have arrested him and he has been sent to the police custody."

He also tried to bury the minor's body after killing him. The incident happened on Monday night.

The mother of the child was not living with the accused for quite some time.

The couple also has two daughters who stay with their mother in Nagaland, Singh further said.

According to the locals, they got the information of the incident from the grandmother of the child.