Assam man caught consuming raw cat meat in Kerala; admitted to mental hospital

Guwahati, Feb 5: In a bizarre incident, a man from Assam was caught consuming the raw body parts of a cat at a bus stop in Kerala.

According to reports, the man, hailing from Dhubri district, was found eating the flesh of a cat at the Kuttipuram bus stand in Malappuram district.



When spotted by the onlookers, the police were immediately informed about the matter. They reached the spot and bought him food after he said he was hungry. It was learned that he had not eaten food for the last four days.



Following this, he was admitted to the Kozhikode government mental hospital in Kozhikode district of Kerala. A preliminary examination at the taluk hospital indicated that he had some mental issues.

