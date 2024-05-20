Assam LS candidate arrested for sexual harassment of woman

Guwahati, May 20: An independent candidate, who contested the Lok Sabha polls from Assam's Nagaon parliamentary constituency, was arrested on the charges of sexual harassment, officials said on Monday. The individual, identified as Abu Shama, was arrested on Sunday night, police said. Shama was arrested after a woman, hailing from Juria area in Nagaon district, filed a complaint against the accused claiming that he had sexually harassed her, recorded her obscene videos and extorted money from her.

According to police, Shama, who reportedly owns a pharmacy in Juria Bazar, is said to have sedated the woman during a medical visit, recorded her while she was unconscious, and then exploited the video to demand several lakhs of rupees from her. Following the complaint, a police team took Abu Shama into custody. A senior police officer said. We have been thoroughly looking into the whole incident. Further investigation is underway.