Assam govt prioritises Kamakhya Temple tourism: Ranjeet Dass

Guwahati, Dec 10: Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday highlighted the state government's focus on promoting tourism to the Kamakhya Temple, a site that draws thousands of devotees from across the country.

Following the recent Cabinet expansion in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, Dass was entrusted with the tourism portfolio.

On Tuesday, the minister went to the Kamakhya temple and took blessings there. He said, “The development of tourism centred around the Kamakhya temple is our top priority. This place attracts many devotees across the country and even from many parts of the world throughout the year.

“I have been given the charge of the tourism department in the recent Cabinet expansion. I have come today to seek blessings of Goddess Kamakhya and I will also interact with people to explore new opportunities for promoting tourism here.” Notably, in line with the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi, the Assam government intends to build a corridor for the Kamakhya Temple.

According to a senior government officer, the total amount of open space surrounding the temple will grow from the current 3000 square feet to roughly 100,000 square feet, distributed over three levels. The official stated that the access corridor's average width would rise from its present width of 8 to 10 feet to roughly 27 to 30 feet.

The six major temples in Nilachal, which are currently hidden from the general public's gaze, will be brought back to their former splendour. A holding capacity of between 8,000 and 10,000 pilgrims will also be created as part of the project to lessen the pressure during the Ambubachi Mela held each year at the Kamakhya Temple and other significant festivals, the official added.

Meanwhile, the government has planned to build a ropeway at the Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. It is learned that an extensive study was already conducted by the state government to run the ropeway service from Kamakhya railway station to the temple. CM Sarma earlier said that the ropeway will reduce travel time for pilgrims and guests arriving by train by 55–60 per cent.

In the meantime, it would increase tourist potential and offer a beautiful view of Guwahati. With a capacity of carrying 1000 people per hour, the ropeway will operate in each direction. It will traverse the distance to Nilachal hills within seven minutes. The state government has set a deadline of June 2026 to complete the ropeway.