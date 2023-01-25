Assam girl receives prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Guwahati, Jan 25: A talented young tabla player from Assam, Shreya Bhattacharjee, has been awarded the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar at an event which was held in New Delhi on January 23.

The young tabla player holds the record for playing the tabla for the longest time and has dazzled the globe with her musical prowess at international forums.

Furthermore, Shreya has received recognition at events like the Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi via twitter praised her work and expressed happiness on interaction with her.





