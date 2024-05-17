Assam: Fake currency notes worth Rs 1.85 lakh seized; 1 arrested

Guwahati, May 17: The police in Assam have seized fake currency notes worth Rs 1,85,000 and also arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

An official said that the Special Task Force (STF) conducted an operation based on specific input in the Puberun Path area in Guwahati.

One person identified as Shazarul Islam, 30, was arrested.

Islam is a resident of Daulatpur village in Lakhimpur district.

Two mobile phones and cash from his possession were also seized by the police.