Assam court summons Manish Sisodia in defamation case

Guwahati, Aug 23: The Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court summoned Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on September 29, in a defamation case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, in July, Assam CM filed a criminal defamation case against Sisodia for levelling "baseless" corruption charges against him in connection with the supply of PPE kits at "higher than market rates" to National Health Mission authorities during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While regarding the allegations as baseless, Sarma sought legal remedy, following which the case was registered in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup.