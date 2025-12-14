Assam Congress leaders attend ‘vote chori’ protest in Delhi, target BJP-led Centre

Guwahati, Dec 14: Senior Congress leaders from Assam joined the party’s “vote chori” protest at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, accusing the BJP-led Centre of undermining democratic institutions and weakening electoral integrity.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi were among the prominent leaders from the state who attended the rally, which was organised in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The protest saw participation from party workers across the country, including a large contingent from Assam, and was held under tight security arrangements.

Addressing party workers at the venue, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi stressed the importance of collective political mobilisation, saying the protest’s turnout reflected growing unease over democratic practices.

“More than a thousand people from Assam are present here today. Many of them are staying in transit areas like Paharganj while in Delhi. When they return home, they will carry a clear message that we must move forward together and work to strengthen democracy,” Gogoi said.

While the protest centred on allegations of electoral manipulation and institutional erosion, it also drew attention after a section of workers allegedly raised objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leadership, however, maintained that the central objective of the rally was to demand accountability, safeguard constitutional bodies and amplify concerns raised by Rahul Gandhi on electoral transparency.

Speaking to the press, LoP Saikia launched a sharp attack on what he described as the BJP’s “shifting narratives” aimed at influencing voters.

“From invoking the Mughal period to repeatedly referring to historical battles like Saraighat, the BJP keeps changing its narrative to suit its political agenda. These are not genuine discussions on history, but calculated strategies to capture votes. Rahul Gandhi has clearly exposed these,” Saikia said.

He also referred to recent eviction drives in Assam, arguing that ordinary citizens were being unfairly targeted and branded.

“The people evicted by the Assam government, including those from areas around Kaziranga, are not outsiders. They are our state’s citizens, and their voices should not be silenced through fear or misinformation,” Saikia added.

The protest marked another escalation in the Congress’ campaign against the Centre, as the party seeks to frame electoral integrity and democratic accountability as key political issues ahead of upcoming elections.