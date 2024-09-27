Assam CM seeks Gadkari’s intervention to resume construction of bridge over Brahmaputra

Guwahati, Sep 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed concern over the halted construction of a bridge over river Brahmaputra and wrote to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urging his intervention. Taking to X, Sarma wrote: “We have noticed that work on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra has come to a standstill since September 5. I have written to Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji requesting his immediate intervention to ensure that we don’t miss the Dec 2025 completion date.”

The Chief Minister mentioned in the letter that the construction of the new two-lane major bridge, including approaches over river Brahmaputra, between Majuli on the North Bank and Jorhat on the South Bank was awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in August 2021 on EPC mode to the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited. It holds immense significance for the region with a total contract value of approximately Rs 650 crore. It is expected to be completed by December 2025.



“However, it has come to our notice that the construction work has been at a standstill since September 5, 2024, which is a serious cause for concern. Given that the dry season has commenced, this period is crucial for ensuring steady progress, and any delay at this stage could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, which may lead to significant cost and time overruns,” he added.



Sarma further stated: “Moreover, reports suggest that the EPC contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, has left the site, thereby halting the work. This is extremely unfortunate, as further delays would jeopardise the timely completion of this vital infrastructure project, which is essential for the connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the entire region.”



He has sought Gadkari’s intervention to ensure that immediate corrective measures are taken. “This could include initiating the process for re-tendering the project without further delay, if deemed necessary. Alternatively, appropriate action may be taken to ensure that the work resumes without compromising the target completion date of December 2025,” the Chief Minister added.