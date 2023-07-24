Assam CM meets Gadkari, seeks assistance in key projects

New Delhi, July 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari at his official residence in the national capital on Monday.

Sarma sought Gadkari’s help and assistance in expediting key infrastructure projects in Assam such as the underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh; Guwahati Ring Road; Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and four-laning of various national highway stretches in the State.

The Union Minister assured that his ministry would extend all possible help and assistance in expediting the key infrastructure projects in Assam.

“Meeting Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji is always enriching, so much to learn. I sought his assistance in expediting the key infra projects in Assam - underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh; Guwahati Ring Road; Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and 4 laning of various NH stretches in the State,” the Chief Minister wrote.

It is learned that the elevated corridors in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) were thoroughly discussed in the meeting.

Monsoon floods are an annual phenomenon in KNPTR, where animals almost always face a lot of trouble during the summer. A large portion of the park gets submerged under the floodwaters, with animals left with shrunken spaces.

The animals then generally cross the national highway and move towards Karbi Anglong Hills in search of shelter.However, in this course, overspeeding vehicles often hit the animals that caused innumerable deaths in the last few years.

To avoid animal deaths, the state government has planned to build an elevated corridor on the national highway for uninterrupted animal movement while they move towards the Karbi Hills.

“The elevated corridors will ensure the safety of wild animals to a great extent as there are to-and-fro movements of them between Karbi hills and the national park as summer begins here,” a senior forest officer said.

After the elevated corridor comes up in the entire stretch of Kaziranga National Park, the animals can freely move through the underpass.