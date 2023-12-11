Assam CM invites PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in state

Guwahati, Dec 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to invite him to inaugurate a slew of projects in the state.

The chief minister invited the prime minister to lay the foundation stone of the Kamakhya Corridor project, dedicate the grand statue of Bir Lachit in Jorhat, inaugurate Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College.

During his meeting with the prime minister, CM Sarma gifted him an Eri Chadar as a gift. He also briefed him on the ongoing development projects in Assam.