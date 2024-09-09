Assam CM holds midnight inspection of key flyover in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went for a midnight inspection of an under-construction key flyover in Guwahati city on Monday. He along with senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) went to the site of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover where the construction work is going on. The Chief Minister took stock of the progress of work. He interacted with the officers and gave them the necessary instructions.

The state government has set a deadline of 2026 to complete the flyover. However, one section of the flyover will be opened by March next year, CM Sarma told reporters after the inspection. According to him, the flyover will decongest the traffic in the city in key areas and the administration has been giving much importance to its completion before the deadline.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “It's past midnight now. I just inspected the ongoing work of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover.” “We'll open the Noonmati-Chandmari stretch by March 2025 and the rest by early 2026. We will also interconnect this flyover with key areas like Rajgarh & Ulubari in the coming days,” he added. In the previous year, the Chief Minister also took a midnight survey before the longest flyover in the state that came up in the Maligaon area in Guwahati was opened to the public.

The flyover in Maligaon was inaugurated on August 30 last year. It is an 833-meter-long railway flyover and the first of its kind in the entire northeast because it includes two overpasses as well as a sports complex underneath it. The sports complex, built by a local contractor and devoted to the Jorhat Badminton Association, is an ideal illustration of how to use urban space as efficiently as possible.

The complex has adequate lighting and seating options so that the young athletes can develop their skills. To inspire young potential, famous athletes' portraits have been painted on the pillars and walls. This was the seventh road flyover in Guwahati.