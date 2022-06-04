Assam CM gave PPE kits' contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia

New Delhi, June 4: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday levelled a fresh allegation of corruption against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the latter of awarding PPE kits' contracts to his kin during Covid emergency.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said Sarma, the then health minister, had given contracts to firms of his wife and son's business partners to supply PPE kits above market rates in 2020.

Referring to a media report, the Deputy CM said that while the Assam government procured PPE kits for Rs 600 a piece from other companies, Sarma gave urgent supply orders to the firms of his wife and son's business partners for Rs 990 a piece taking advantage of the emergency situation.

"While the contract given to the firm of Sarma's wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of Rs 1,680 per kit," Sisodia said.

Speaking about Satyendar Jain's arrest, Sisodia referred to the ED's statement to court where it said the arrested minister is not an accused in the case, but is being questioned in the case. He said that all of BJP's allegations against AAP leaders are proved untrue as they always make fake claims.

Reacting to the issue, the Assam CM took to Twitter to refute the allegations. "At a time when the entire country was facing the worst pandemic in over 100 years, Assam hardly had any PPE Kits. My wife took the courage of coming forward and donating around 1500 kits free of cost to the govt to save lives. She didn't take a single penny," he said in a tweet.

"While you Mr Manish Sisodia at that point of time showed a completely different side. You refused my multiple calls to help Assamese people stuck in Delhi. I can never forget one instance when I had to wait 7 days just to get an Assamese Covid victim's body from Delhi's mortuary," he tweeted.

"Stop sermonising and I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation," said Assam CM in another tweet.