Assam CM appointed as Co-In-Charge for Jharkhand polls

Guwahati, Jun 17:The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, ahead of the assembly elections has been appointed as co-in-charge for Jharkhand, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan appointed as the in-charge.

The Bharatiya Janata Party chief, JP Nadda, on Monday announced the leaders who will oversee the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.



For Maharashtra, Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as the election in-charge, while Ashwini Vaishnaw has been appointed as the co-in-charge.



In Haryana, Dharmendra Pradhan and Biplab Kumar Dev will manage the election preparations.



Meanwhile, G. Kishan Reddy has been given responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir.







