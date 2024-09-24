Assam BJP deploys two Union Ministers to pace up membership drive

Guwahati, Sep 24: The BJP in an attempt to accelerate the membership drive in upper Assam has deployed two of its senior leaders and Central Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita in Jorhat and adjoining areas. The membership drive has been going at a good pace in the state, however, in some areas, particularly in the upper Assam region, the ruling party seeks to increase the pace.

The state unit earlier fixed a target of 40,000 members in each Assembly segment. But in many Assembly constituencies in the Jorhat district, the party has failed to meet the target so far. Sivasagar, Titabor, Tiyok, etc., Assembly constituencies have not come up with a large number of members. Notably, the BJP lost in the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat this year to Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi, despite the fact that the parliamentary constituency was largely dominated by Hindu voters. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP won this seat comfortably.

Minister Sonowal has been actively taking part in the membership drive in Jorhat. He said, “We have been getting good response here. People trust the BJP due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has become the third most powerful economy under PM Modi. He has been building a new India and citizens of Assam feel attracted towards our party. There is no doubt about that.”



Pabitra Margherita said, “We could have doubled the membership number in many Assembly constituencies. The party is getting new people in places where we do not have an MLA.” A senior party member said on Tuesday, “The Chief Minister’s Assembly constituency Jalukbari tops the list in the membership drive. Minister Pijush Hazarika’s Assembly segment Jagiroad now sits at second position which was earlier at the top position.”

“As per the latest data, the total members have crossed 36 lakhs and the number will witness a sharp increase in the next few days,” he added. To recall, the BJP initially set a target of getting 60 lakh members in the state with special emphasis on youths between 18 and 25 years of age.