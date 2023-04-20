Assam, Arunachal sign MoU to resolve border dispute

Guwahati, April 20: In a significant development, the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on Thursday to resolve a long-pending border dispute along the boundaries of both northeastern states.



The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who lauded the efforts of both states to resolve the issue. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu were present at the signing ceremony.

As per the agreement, out of 123 villages claimed by Arunachal Pradesh before the Local Commission in 2007, 71 have been amicably resolved so far.

This includes 37 villages resolved through the Namsai Declaration on July 15, 2022, and 34 villages through the MoU signed on Thursday.

Out of these 71 villages, one village will be included in Assam from Arunachal Pradesh, 10 villages will continue in Assam, and 60 villages will be included in Arunachal Pradesh from Assam.

However, out of the remaining 52 villages, the village boundary of 49 villages is to be finalized by the Regional Committees in the next six months, while three villages situated inside the IAF bombing range will require rehabilitation.

The signing of the MoU has been welcomed by both states, with the hope that it will bring an end to the long-pending border dispute and usher in an era of peace and harmony between the two northeastern states.