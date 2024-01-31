Assam Architecture shines amongst elite 75 women at Indian Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale

Guwahati, Jan 31: In the realm of architecture, Dr. Kankana Narayan Dev of Assam stands out, earning her place among the 75 esteemed women architects in India. Her creations grace the exhibition at the 'Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale' within the historic Red Fort.

Kankana Narayan Dev is a Humanitarian Architect and Researcher with a passion for socially responsive architecture and sustainable design. Currently teaching at the Department of Design, Tezpur University, Kankana holds a doctorate from IIT Guwahati and has made significant contributions to addressing the housing needs of the displaced population in the Northeast during humanitarian crises.

Born in Assam, Kankana completed her Bachelor of Architecture degree and Masters of Architecture in Urban Design at Manipal University. Her professional journey includes working as a Project Architect for the Assam State Disaster Management Training Program at Tata Institute of Social Sciences from 2012 to 2014. She then transitioned to academic research while also founding her social enterprise, DARRANG ECO WORKS, which focuses on designing and constructing sustainable houses and furniture using “Green Wood” Bamboo.

Her works of developing Prefabricated Modular Pucca Bamboo Houses with support from the Directorate of Science and Technology Industrial Research is highly appreciated and is currently on display at the ongoing India Architecture and Design Biennale at Red Fort Delhi. Her work is inspired by her personal transcultural heritage and identity, and she is dedicated to creating inclusive and accessible environments through her teaching and research.

Recognised for her innovative work, Kankana was awarded the Young Architect Scholarship by Ethos in 2011 and received the title of “Innovator” from the Assam Science and Technology Environment Council for her Bamboo Disaster Relief Shelter Kit. In addition to her professional pursuits, Kankana is involved in curating TARANG a Children’s Library in one of her prototype houses, supported by her brother, who addresses the healthcare needs of underprivileged children in the library.

A nature enthusiast, Kankana enjoys birding and hosting friends and guests for Farm Lunch over weekends at her D Eco Organic Farm in Darrang, Assam, where she employs skilled bamboo workers. Her commitment to sustainable design and community engagement is evident in both her professional and personal endeavours.