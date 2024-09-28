Assam administration issues guidelines for recruitment exam

Guwahati, Sep 28: The Assam administration issued guidelines for the government recruitment examination, scheduled on Sunday. "The candidates were advised to reach the exam hall at least one and half hour before the examination. To quickly finish frisking, candidates should wear half sleeved shirts and sandals instead of shoes. The water bottles can be carried in the examination hall, however, there should not be any stickers on the body of the bottle and the bottles must be transparent ones," an official said on Saturday.

To recall, the state government held another similar examination on September 15 where more than 11 lakh candidates appeared across 2,360 test centres across the state. However, a controversy erupted during the previous examination when a female aspirant complained that at the time of frisking, a woman constable touched her private parts which prompted CM Sarma to order a probe into the whole incident.

He immediately ordered an inquiry under the Director General of Police and the Chief Minister reiterated that he gives the highest preference for the dignity and respect of women; this is a non-negotiable thing. According to the official, ASHA or Anganwadi workers will also be present during the frisking of women aspirants this time.

If any female aspirant feels anything wrong during frisking before entering the examination hall, she can report it to authorities. "We have been taking all measures to keep recruitment examination fair and transparent. The machinery has been put in place to maintain the sanctity of the examination with additional vigilance to foil any attempt of adopting illegal practices in the exercise," the official added.

Notably, in a late night meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the preparedness of the state administration for conducting the recruitment drive. The senior officials of the state government, including police officials, were present in the meeting along with some cabinet ministers.