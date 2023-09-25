Asian Games 2023: Shooters break world record, win first gold for India

Guwahati, Sept 25: Indian Men's 10m Air Rifle Team triumphed at the 2023 Asian Games, securing a historic gold medal and etching their names in the annals of Indian sports history. The win ensured India’s first gold medal in Asian Games 2023, Hangzhou.

The trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar registered a score of 1893.7 points, shattering the world record in the process.

Rudrankksh shot 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to aggregate the world record score. Rudrankksh and Aishwary qualified for the Men's Individual 10m Air Rifle final.

The earlier world record of 1893.3 was set by the Chinese set less than a month back at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

India so far has won seven medals at the ongoing Asian Games, consisting of one gold, three silver, and three bronze.

This was India's fourth medal in shooting at Hangzhou.