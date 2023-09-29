Asian Games 2023: Indian men's shooting team clinches 7th gold medal

Guwahati, Sept 29: In a breath-taking display of precision and skill, the Indian men's shooting team comprising Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran secured India's seventh gold medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the Asian Games 2023.

The triumphant Indian marksmen left spectators in awe as they shattered the world record with a remarkable score of 1769, setting a new standard of excellence in the sport.

This victory further solidifies India's prowess in shooting, with a remarkable 15 out of 27 medals at the Asian Games 2023 coming from the shooting events alone.

The Indian rifle team not only clinched the gold but also surpassed the previous world record set by the USA, leaving an indelible mark on the history of the sport.

In a closely contested competition, China and Korea secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively, showcasing the fierce competition in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the Asian Games 2023.