Ashwini Vaishnaw begins two-day Bihar visit to launch major rail projects in Jamalpur

Patna, May 23: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw embarked on a two-day visit to Bihar on Friday, setting off from Patna Junction via inspection car toward Jamalpur Rail Engine Factory.

He was accompanied by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary and senior railway officials.

The visit assumes significance as it comes just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

During his visit, the Railway Minister is set to lay the foundation stone for a Wagon Periodic Overhauling (POH) facility at the Jamalpur Rail Engine Factory, worth Rs 79 crore.

Once operational, this facility will enable the monthly overhauling of 545 to 800 freight wagons, enhancing the efficiency and capacity of Indian Railways’ freight operations in the region.

Additionally, the Jamalpur factory is likely to receive the crucial responsibility of maintaining LHB coaches and Vande Bharat trains, marking a significant upgradation of its technical and operational capabilities.

Union Minister Vaishnaw will inspect various technical departments of the factory, interact with workers, and appreciate the efforts of the railway staff.

His visit is seen as a potential turning point for rail infrastructure development in Bihar.

According to sources, the Railway Minister may make further announcements on new train services, redevelopment of stations under the Amrit Bharat Yojana, and pending rail projects.

The focus is expected to be on improving connectivity, station amenities, and passenger comfort.

Recently, the Central government announced a massive allocation of Rs 70,672 crore for railway infrastructure development in Bihar. This Budget is earmarked for new rail lines, gauge conversion projects, station redevelopment, electrification and employment-generating railway hubs.

These initiatives are expected to not only boost connectivity and logistics in the state but also spur job creation and economic growth, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

As Bihar prepares for elections later this year, this visit is being closely watched, both for its developmental promises and political messaging.

--IANS



