As rescue operations continue, Wayanad landslide toll reaches 159

Wayanad, July 31: The death toll in the Wayanad landslide disaster on Wednesday mounted to 159 even as the rescue teams were searching for the missing people. The official figure for the missing people is 98, the locals fear the number could be more and many continue to search for their near and dear ones,

The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu. The locals from these areas, who managed to escape, are deeply shattered by the extent of the devastation. The Army, Air Force, Navy, NDRF, police, Fire Force and locals are all involved in the search and rescue operations.

Areas which were known for their picturesque beauty are now a picture of gloom. Vehicles washed away in floodwaters could be seen stuck in muddy waters and tree trunks. Boulders, which rolled down the hills, hindered the path of rescue workers. There is mud, slush and remains of houses everywhere. The rescue workers could be seen shifting the dead and the injured into ambulances braving heavy rain



In some areas, there were no signs of any houses existing now, which were all bustling with life till Monday-Tuesday night. The APJ Community Hall at Meppadi is full of people, but the air is heavy with wails and crying. Bodies have been kept for identification in the hall. Prashob, a young man spotted in the hall, is shattered. Till the other day, he along with his extended family was living happily near Mundakayil.

“I have identified two of my uncles among the bodies that have been placed here. But I have no clue about seven of my other close relatives. I am in touch with people at other centres where bodies are placed and they are sending me pictures, but I have yet to identify any of the other missing relatives,” said Prashob.



Meanwhile, expert cadaver-smelling trained dogs have now been put into service and have already identified one body at Churalpara. Meppadi village council president Babu said by the passing hours they are getting sad news of more bodies being recovered. “We will have to wait till evening to know more details. There was an alert that was given about a probable landslide due to the heavy rain in a few areas. Some people took the warning and moved out, while some did not,” said Babu.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan presently heading the rescue and relief operation in Wayanad said more and more defence personnel are joining the rescue mission. Bailey bridges have reached Kannur and by afternoon these will be erected in the affected areas, said the Minister. “Even as we hear the toll increasing, there has been good news of reports from people stating that they are safe,” said Rajan.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who hails from Kozhikode, visited a few affected areas. When asked if the Centre will declare this a national disaster, Pillai said that has to be done by the Centre and is done after looking into numerous parameters.