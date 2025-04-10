As Rana lands in India, 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble's brother demands death penalty

Mumbai, April 10: On the day Tahawwur Rana, one of the co-conspirators in the Mumbai terror attacks was brought to India, Eknath Omble, the brother of Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble, urged the central government to hang the terrorist and send a strong message to Pakistan.

Tukaram Omble, a Sub-Inspector in the Mumbai Police, displayed unparalleled courage during the 26/11 terror attack by grabbing hold of terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s rifle, ensuring his arrest.

Unfortunately, Omble was fatally shot during the attack, but his actions helped bring Kasab into custody, shedding light on the true nature of Pakistan's involvement in the attack.

Speaking to IANS, Eknath Omble expressed his happiness that Rana had finally been brought to India from the United States.

“It is a matter of great happiness and achievement that Rana has been brought to India from the US. As you know, on the night of 26/11, Pakistan attacked Mumbai, and many innocent people, including soldiers and police officers, were killed. Pakistan has always attempted to disturb India,” Omble said.

He continued, “When Kasab was caught, there was significant delay in punishing him. But everyone knows that the true face of Pakistan had to be exposed to the world. It took time, but over the last 16 years, the role of people like Tahawwur Rana and David Headley has come to light. Now, there should be no further delay. The legal process should be completed as quickly as possible, and terrorists like Rana should be hanged publicly. We also demand the harshest punishment for him.”

Eknath Omble also shared details about his last conversation with his brother, Tukaram Omble, during the terror attacks.

“That night, at twelve o'clock, we saw on TV that Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) had been attacked, the Taj Hotel had been attacked, and some police officers had died at CST. Naturally, my brother was called to respond," he recalled.

"At that time, Tukaram told me that there was nothing towards Chowpatty. Half an hour later, the attack occurred at Chowpatty. About twenty-two bullets entered my brother’s body, but even then, without caring for his life, my brother shot at and injured Ajmal Kasab leading to his capture. He brought the true face of Pakistan in front of the world,” Omble added.

Eknath Omble further emphasised the need for swift justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks.

“Now that Tahawwur Rana has been brought to India, my demand is that no time should be wasted. Rana should be hanged as soon as possible. It is time to pay true tribute to the victims of the 26/11 attack. Around 166 people were killed in that attack, and many others were injured. It is important to give a strong message to Pakistan by executing a terrorist like Tahawwur Rana quickly. He should be given the death penalty without any delay,” he concluded.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of India’s most wanted fugitives in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was on Thursday brought to New Delhi after being extradited from the US.

Rana had exhausted all legal avenues to prevent his extradition. A special chartered flight carrying the 64-year-old left the US on Wednesday on April 9, marking a significant moment in India’s pursuit of justice for the 2008 terror attack that claimed 166 lives.

Rana, a Canadian-American citizen of Pakistani origin, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is coordinating his extradition along with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Rana is likely to be presented before a Delhi court soon after his arrival.



