Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to campaign for AAP candidates in Lok Sabha Elections

Guwahati, April 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will campaign for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates. Senior AAP leader Atishi announced this development during a media interaction held in New Delhi on Friday.

Atishi revealed that Sunita Kejriwal will kick off her campaign efforts with a roadshow scheduled for April 27 in the East Delhi constituency. Additionally, she is scheduled to conduct another roadshow in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on April 28th.

Atishi mentioned that she will extend her efforts beyond Delhi, with plans to visit Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat. During these visits, Sunita will engage with voters and seek their support for AAP candidates contesting in the respective regions.



